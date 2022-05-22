Manchester United's last match of the 2021-22 Premier League season against Crystal Palace is expected to be without Cristiano Ronaldo. Here, find out why.

The 2021-22 Premier League season's last matchup pits Crystal Palace verusus Manchester United at Selhurst Park Stadium. Ralf Rangnick's team has already missed out on the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Therefore Sunday's game will decide whether or not they receive the last UEFA Europa League slot or are relegated to the UEFA Europa Conference. The Red Devils must defeat the Eagles in order to secure sixth place in the standings and go to the Europa League next season ahead of West Ham United.

Manchester United are aware that a defeat against Patrick Viera's will enable West Ham to leapfrog them into seventh place if the Hammers beat the Seagulls. To make matters worse for Ralf Rangnick, it has been reported that he will be without his finest player for the last league match this season.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 Premier League season?

Injury to the hip flexor is anticipated to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United's last game of the season, against Crystal Palace on Sunday. After missing matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City earlier this season with a similar injury, the Portuguese veteran is now set to miss the last game of the 2021-22 season.

As of now, the is out of the season-ending encounter, and it is safe to say that his season with the Red Devils has come to an end. Unfortunately, he won't be at Selhurst Park in Selhurst because of his injury, as reported by The Athletic.

The 37-year-old forward, who has 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, will be a big loss for the club on the final Matchday 38. As a consequence, Erik ten Hag, the new manager, will not be keeping tabs on him.

The Dutchman will be present in the stands at Selhurst Park Stadium to witness the match. There is no matchday preparation for ten Hag on Sunday, since he is only expected to join the team at the beginning of the next campaign.