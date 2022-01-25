The resumption of the South American World Cup Qualifiers means a huge challenge for Chile, whose Qatar 2022 chances could be on the line. The outlook isn't encouraging for La Roja, who will miss Arturo Vidal in these fixtures.

We've already entered the year of the long-awaited World Cup but many berths have yet to be claimed. The South American Qualifiers get into the final stretch of the road and Chile don't want to miss out on a ticket to Qatar 2022.

La Roja got off to a weak start to the tournament under Reinaldo Rueda but Martin Lasarte has slowly begun to get them back in contention. However, their last defeat has put them in a tough spot again.

That's why they arrive at this international window desperate to get results against Argentina and Bolivia. But Chile will have to deal with a huge absence as Arturo Vidal is not in their roster. Here, find out why.

The reason why Arturo Vidal is not playing for Chile vs. Argentina and Bolivia

Arturo Vidal is unavailable for Chile's games against Argentina and Bolivia because he has to serve a two-match ban. The Inter Milan midfielder saw the red card in La Roja's defeat to Ecuador in November for an ugly challenge on Felix Torres early in the first half.

Vidal was initially handed a three-game suspension but it was reduced by one match following an appeal from the ANFP (the Chilean FA), enabling Vidal to be back in action in March when Chile take on Brazil.

The upcoming matches, however, are crucial for La Roja's World Cup aspirations, so he'll probably regret that action. Will Chile get the results they need to continue alive in the battle for a Qatar 2022 berth?