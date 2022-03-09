Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 aiming to turn things around. However, they'll have to do so without Casemiro.

Why is Casemiro not playing for Real Madrid vs PSG in the Champions League?

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is back and it will bring us a much-anticipated game between Real Madrid and PSG on Wednesday with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Madrid in high spirits as Kylian Mbappe's last-minute winner in the first leg played at the Parc des Princes is momentarily giving them the edge in this series. But they know how challenging the return leg could be.

Los Blancos, who are in control of the La Liga standings, will try to strengthen themselves at the Santiago Bernabeu to turn the series around and move forward in their continental journey. But Carlo Ancelotti will have to replace a big name like Casemiro for this clash.

The reason why Casemiro is not playing for Real Madrid vs. PSG

Real Madrid may have a lot to improve from the first leg but the tie is still wide open as a home goal would put everything level. However, PSG will be practically at full strength - unlike the hosts.

Casemiro will miss the Real Madrid game against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League because he is serving a one-match suspension after seeing the yellow card three times in the tournament.

The Brazilian midfielder was booked twice in the group stage before he added a third yellow card for a hard knock on Leandro Paredes in the first half of Real Madrid's loss to PSG. Ferland Mendy is also suspended for this game as he has also received his third yellow card in the tournament during the first leg of the round of 16.