Manchester United face Crystal Palace for a pre-season game in Australia. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is not taking part of it, check out the reason below.

Manchester United will play their third pre-season game against Crystal Palace in Australia. The team managed by Erik Ten Hag has performed over their expectations. In fact, they won over the last season's Premier League runners-up Liverpool and Australian team Melbourne Victory.

Therefore, the expectations are big to watch the Red Devils' full squad as soon as possible. In fact, David De Gea and Raphael Varane are coming back to the group's trainning sesions after they missed the last game due to unknown injuries.

Also, Alejandro Garnacho and Hannibal Mejbri, two of the young United's talents may have some playing minutes against Crystal Palace. While Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, who are United's most recent signings won't take part of this pre-season tour.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

Since Manchester United started their preseason tour in Thailand, Cristiano Ronaldo has been absent due to personal reasons. Therefore, Erik Ten Hag, the newly signed Red Devils' coach had to talk about this issue. "He is not with us due to personal reasons, but we want to count on him this season. He is a player who is in our plans, and we want to succeed together."

Now that the Red Devils moved to Australia to continue their pre-season tour, many Manchester United's fans were eager to watch their legend Cristiano Ronaldo playing once again for their side. However, this won't happen yet as he is still out of the United's pre season tour.