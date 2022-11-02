Without Haaland things might be different for Manchester City but they don't have much to worry about as Manchester City is one step away from the Knockout Stage. Check here why he is not playing.

Manchester City fans are becoming addicted to Erling Haaland and that could be dangerous for the health of the team as relying on just one player to score goals could end in catastrophe.

Until now Erling Haaland has met all expectations regarding his performance in a tougher league like the Premier League and the best thing is that Haaland plays the same in any tournament no matter who the rival is.

During the current 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Group Stage the first three games for Manchester City were victories where Erling Haaland scored at least one goal in each game.

Why is Erling Haaland not playing against Sevilla?

The mystery of Haaland's absence was solved by Pep Guardiola as he said that Haaland was not fit to play Sevilla, but the good news is that Haaland will be back for the upcoming Premier League matchweek against Fulham.

Haaland has a season with Manchester City and after a few weeks he has proven to be the best striker in the team and in the entire Premier League.

Manchester City are one of the top favorites in Group G, but Borussia Dortmund (Haaland's ex-team) are the second best team in the group who will also play in the Knockout Phase.