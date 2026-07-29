Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing today in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX?

MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2026 All-Star Game, which will not feature Lionel Messi.

A new edition of the MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game is set to take place, with plenty of star players expected to be in action in Charlotte. However, despite being a justified absence, Lionel Messi will not feature after being granted additional rest following Argentina’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

After returning to regular league action, Messi did not play against CF Montreal or the Chicago Fire, with Inter Miami winning both matches. His teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, will also miss the All-Star Game.

MLS released a statement regarding the decision to grant the players additional rest: “Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player’s exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline.”

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The statement also clarified the status of the two Argentine players for the event. “Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.”

Rodrigo De Paul #7 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrive at the stadium.

All-Star Game replacements

Messi and De Paul will not be the only notable absentees for the match, as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, for instance, has also been granted permission to miss the event. Hugo Cuypers was also selected but is ultimately not playing after leaving Chicago for Monterrey.

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The four players called up as replacements are Inter Miami’s Yannick Bright, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Andres Cubas, Houston Dynamo’s Guilherme Biro, and Chicago Fire’s Philip Zinckernagel.

Several stars set to shine in the All-Star Game

The highly anticipated match between the MLS and Liga MX All-Stars will feature several prominent figures from the world of soccer, with many of the league’s current stars taking the field. Among them, players of the caliber of Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller, and Tim Ream are just some of the names that will be part of the event.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal.

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When and where will the All-Star Game take place?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars takes place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. The match will be hosted at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.