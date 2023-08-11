Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for PSG vs Lorient in the Ligue 1 opener?

Kylian Mbappe has sparked the biggest controversy in soccer worldwide as he’s ready for a new chapter in his career. After Lionel Messi left PSG for Inter Miami, the French star was supposed to be the leader of the French club.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract. However, he could have exercised a clause to remain with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. That didn’t happen and, as a consequence, the French star is months away of being free.

The big problem for PSG is that Kylian Mbappe indeed wants to stay for the 2023-2024 season, but he’s also ready to walk away next summer in order to sign with Real Madrid.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing in PSG vs Lorient?

Considering this scenario, PSG are in a race against time because if they don’t sell Kylian Mbappe now, there will be no cash for them later. Of course, that would be a massive blow and club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, might be ready to take some measures.

In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappe won’t play the opener in Ligue 1 against Lorient. The star is totally healthy and available. In fact, this is just another message by the club amid the controversy with Real Madrid. Luis Enrique deliberately left him out of the squad list for the match.

If Mbappe doesn’t sign a new contract with PSG, or at least brings some money with an offer before August 31, the threat is clear. Kylian could spend the entire year watching games off the pitch. It would be a historic scandal.