Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga derby?

Atletico Madrid host Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid today, but the Frenchman will miss his first Madrid derby.

Real Madrid are set to face Atletico Madrid in one of the most thrilling games on Matchday 8 of the 2024-25 LaLiga season. However, Kylian Mbappe won’t travel to the Civitas Metropolitano, missing what would have been his first Madrid derby.

Both teams are eager to close the gap on league leaders FC Barcelona, but Los Blancos will be without a key player. Mbappe has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg” read a Real Madrid statement.

Despite fans calling it a ‘slow start,’ Mbappe’s impact on the pitch and contribution to the team this season have been remarkable. The French star has featured in all 9 of Real Madrid’s matches so far this season, tallying 7 goals and 1 assist.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Who will be replacing Mbappe against Atletico Madrid?

With Mbappe out of the equation, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will adjust his tactics for La Liga match, adding more pieces to the midfield and playing with only two forwards.

Ancelotti confirmed in a press conference that Modric will replace Mbappe, reinforcing a midfield featuring Tchouameni, Bellingham, and Valverde, with only Vinicius and Rodrygo up front.

When will Mbappe play again?

Real Madrid hasn’t provided an official timeline for Mbappe’s return. However, considering the nature of the injury, club sources expect him to be out for the next 3 weeks, meaning that the French will return after international break.

This is a major setback for Los Merengues, and especially for Mbappe, who will miss the games against Atlético Madrid, Lille in the Champions League, and Villarreal.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is setting a 4-4-2 formation ahead of the game against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.