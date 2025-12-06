Is Luis Suarez retiring after winning 2025 MLS Cup with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup title after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1, securing the first league title in the club’s history. In what was the final professional match for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, many are now questioning whether Luis Suarez will also hang up his boots.

The truth is that Suarez has a contract with Inter Miami until December 31st, and it is still unknown if the Florida club will decide to extend it. However, there is also a chance that he could continue his career elsewhere—a return to Uruguay is being discussed as a possibility—or that he might stop playing professionally entirely, following the example of Alba and Busquets.

Rumors regarding a potential exit began to gain more strength after no information about a contract renewal with Inter Miami surfaced. Furthermore, the Uruguayan lost his starting spot due to the strong performances of both Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti, resulting in him clocking fewer minutes per game than he was used to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, before the final against the Whitecaps commenced, Inter Miami’s managing owner, Jorge Mas, spoke about Luis Suarez’s future, making it clear that the door is open for a contract renewal whenever the Uruguayan desires it.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami reacts during an MLS match. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Luis is a legend in soccer, one of the best No. 9s, not just of our generation but of all time. Luis deserves to make the decision to leave with dignity and be celebrated as he should be in terms of the club, and if he decides to stay for one more year, it would be fine by the club, and I would love to see Luis continue… The decision is up to him,” Mas explained to reporters present.

Advertisement

Suarez linked with potential return to Nacional

see also Messi’s Inter Miami become 2025 MLS Cup champions with 3-1 win vs Whitecaps: Highlights and goals

Speculation is growing in Uruguay over a possible return of Suarez to Nacional in 2026. Excitement among supporters has intensified after midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro confirmed that he has been in regular contact with the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker and has been actively encouraging him to come back.

Advertisement

“We’re always talking with Luis, and of course we’d love for him to return,” said Lodeiro, who rejoined Nacional this year after his time in MLS with the Seattle Sounders. “We’re constantly trying to convince him”.

Nacional vice president Flavio Perchman also weighed in on the situation, making it clear that the door remains open should Suarez decide to finish his career where it all began. “He knows this club will always welcome him,” Perchman said in an interview with Minuto 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If he believes the best way to close out his career is here, that opportunity will be available. I haven’t spoken with Luis directly—only with Lodeiro—but for now, it remains a hope. The important thing is letting him focus calmly on his final this weekend. There’s still time,” he added.