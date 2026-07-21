Gavi addresses Paredes fight and lack of red card for Argentine star after Spain’s 2026 World Cup win

Gavi broke his silence and dropped a sincere message after the infamous postgame fight with Leandro Paredes at the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Gavi and Spain are—and rightfully so—still celebrating their 2026 World Cup conquest. After a rather uneventful final against Argentina, tempers flared as Leandro Paredes and Gavi were involved in a postgame brawl.

Although the Spaniards are taking it with humor, as Lamine Yamal did while adding some fuel to the fire during the championship parade, Gavi has now set the record straight with a conscious message about his skirmish with Paredes and other Argentines after Spain won the 2026 World Cup.

“No, no, if I’m being honest I do not think [Paredes and the Argentine players involved in the brawl] should be suspended,” Gavi admitted to reporters back in his hometown of Los Palacios in Spain.

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“I understand it doesn’t set the best example for children, but football has always had a more aggressive and intense side. For me, the most logic thing would have been to send [Paredes] off, and that should’ve been the end of it.” Even in victory, Gavi was very respectful, just as he was with his ultimate message of respect for Lionel Messi.

Gavi kisses the FIFA World Cup.

Paredes has yet to comment

Although he did take to social media after the 2026 World Cup final, Paredes hasn’t spoken about the hot topic regarding the postgame incident with Eric Garcia and Gavi. At this point, it’s safe to assume Paredes won’t mention it, not while the wound is still so fresh and open for Argentina.

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Moreover, even though FIFA has reportedly made a decision on Paredes’ conduct, it’s possible that anything the Argentine midfielder comments could come back to bite him.

In pure Miranda Warning fashion, anything Paredes might say could be used against him. Perhaps, the better option is to stay silent and let the days go by. Maybe Gavi, Spain, and fans will forget or let it go, though it seems unlikely.

No red card for Paredes

Although initial reports indicated referee Slavko Vincic showed Paredes a red card after the final whistle—which is possible under the Laws of the Game—that has now been confirmed to be untrue. Thus, Paredes has gotten away with the ugly postgame fight.

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As a result, he will not go through the trouble players face after receiving a red card at a World Cup. Paredes will receive no suspension or disciplinary sanction and is eligible to play for Argentina in upcoming fixtures.

Gavi may not agree with the decision, but he has bigger fish to fry and celebrations to attend as Spain celebrate their second World Cup.