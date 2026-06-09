Why is Guatemala not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite their busy schedule of recent matches, Guatemala are one of the CONCACAF nations destined to watch the 2026 World Cup from the sidelines.

CONCACAF faced a unique landscape during the recent qualification cycle, navigating the absence of its three biggest powerhouses—the USMNT, Mexico, and Canada—who automatically qualified as co-hosts of 2026 World Cup. Yet, despite the expanded field and an unprecedented opportunity to secure a coveted spot, Guatemala failed to capitalize and ultimately missed the cut.

Guatemala’s journey kicked off in Round 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Placed in Group E, Los Chapines squared off against Jamaica, Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic. They put together a strong initial showing, winning three of their four matches, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Jamaica, who also advanced to the final round.

Despite that early promise, Guatemala fell short of expectations in Round 3 after being drawn into a grueling Group A alongside Panama, El Salvador, and Suriname. Throughout the home-and-away round-robin schedule, Guatemala posted a balanced record of two wins, two losses, and two draws. Their 8-point total left them agonizingly close to a lifeline, finishing just a single point behind Suriname for the Intercontinental Playoff spot.

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Led by standout forward Oscar Santis, who netted an impressive six goals during the cycle, Guatemala were widely expected to make a deeper push toward their first-ever World Cup berth. Instead, the team fell frustratingly short of its goal.

Guatemala players sing their national anthem.

Have Guatemala ever qualified for the World Cup?

Guatemala have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup at the senior men’s level. The closest the nation ever came to breaking that curse was during the 2006 qualification cycle, where they reached the final hexagonal round. Their dreams were shattered on the final matchday when Trinidad and Tobago won their finale to edge out Guatemala for the intercontinental playoff spot.

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However, Guatemala boast a proud soccer history that includes three Olympic Games appearances and a historic CONCACAF Championship (the predecessor to the Gold Cup) title in 1967, which they secured by defeating Mexico. While they haven’t replicated that level of regional success in recent decades, the country’s passion for the sport remains unwavering.

Guatemala’s World Cup appearances in other categories

While the senior squad continue their long-standing struggle to break through, Guatemala’s youth system has shown flashes of brilliance, with the U-20 national team qualifying for two FIFA World Cups (Colombia 2011 and Argentina 2023). On the flip side, a U-17 World Cup berth remains an elusive milestone that the federation has yet to achieve.

Beyond traditional 11-a-side soccer, Guatemala have established themselves as a legitimate regional powerhouse in futsal, qualifying for the FIFA Futsal World Cup six times (2000 as hosts, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2021, and 2024). Additionally, they recently secured a spot in the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, though they are still hunting for an elusive international trophy across all formats.