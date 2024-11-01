Why is Neymar not playing today for Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League?

The highly anticipated showdown between Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo was set to be a must-watch in the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. However, it appears the Brazilian star will not be taking part.

All eyes were on the highly anticipated Matchday 9 clash of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League between Al Nassr and Al Hilal, featuring star power from Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. However, fans were left concerned when they noticed the Brazilian forward wasn’t in the lineup for Al Hilal.

This crucial matchup, one that could influence the course of the season, will proceed without the Brazilian star. Neymar won’t be playing against Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr because he was not registered on Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League roster for the 2024-25 season.

Neymar recently made his long-awaited return in the AFC Champions League during Al Hilal’s Matchday 3 encounter against Al Ain. Subbed in for Nasser Al Dawsari in the 77th minute, Neymar showcased some flair, including a slick nutmeg and a shot that went near the post.

It’s been a busy period for Neymar. Having just returned from a meniscus and ACL tear, which sidelined him for 380 days , the Brazilian star is easing back into competition. Speculation about his future in Saudi Arabia and rumors with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami adds further intrigue to his return, but for now, Neymar’s focus remains on a careful rehabilitation to avoid any setbacks .

Neymar of Al Hilal controls the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

When will Neymar be able to play with Al Hilal for the SPL?

Due to his prolonged recovery from ACL and meniscus surgery, Neymar’s spot on Al Hilal’s roster was allocated to another player. Does this mean he’ll miss the entire season?

Not necessarily. The Saudi Pro League transfer window reopens on January 1, 2025, and closes on January 30, similar as the European transfer period. If Al Hilal can make adjustments, Neymar could be added to the league roster in January, enabling him to join SPL action.

Cristiano and the chance to turn the tables

Despite Neymar’s absence, Al Hilal has been the dominant team in Saudi Arabia. Last season, they went undefeated, winning 31 games and drawing only 3. Al Nassr, with Ronaldo leading the way, finished 14 points behind in second place.

With Al Hilal’s dominance at stake, Ronaldo has a chance to shake things up in the league. After missing a penalty in their recent match against Al Taawoun, he’ll be looking to hand Al Hilal their first league defeat since April 2023 and gain an edge in this season’s title race.

