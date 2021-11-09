Colombia head into a challenging double-fixture of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers during the November international window. Unfortunately, they'll have to do so without striker Radamel Falcao.

Why is Radamel Falcao not playing for Colombia in Conmebol 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

It's a great time of the year for South American soccer fans as international action returns with an exciting double-fixture of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The road to Qatar is getting more intense, and Colombia don't want to miss out on a ticket to the World Cup.

Los Cafeteros are on pace to clinch a spot in the highly anticipated event, but they face a lot of competition for one of those berths. And things won't get easier for Reinaldo Rueda's side.

During the November window, Colombia have to face Brazil on Matchday 13 and Paraguay in the following round. However, shortly before these games, they suffered a major setback as Radamel Falcao was ruled out.

Why is Radamel Falcao missing Colombia's games?

The veteran striker wants to play a last World Cup before hanging up the boots. And, at 35, Falcao is still performing at the top level. His blistering start to life at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga shows it.

But, right before this international window, he received bad news. Radamel Falcao won't play for Colombia because he suffered a thigh injury during Rayo Vallecano's 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, November 6.

"The Rayo Vallecano medical staff reports that Radamel Falcao has suffered a tear in the right thigh," the club statement read. Additionally, the Spanish side confirmed he'll be out for three or four weeks.

This has been a huge blow for the striker, as he was enjoying a fantastic run of form in Rayo Vallecano with five goals in eight games since joining them for nothing this season.