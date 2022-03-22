Mexico is looking for their ticket to Qatar 2022 against the USMNT, Honduras and El Salvador for their last matches in the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out why Rogelio Funes Mori won’t be playing with the team.

Why is Rogelio Funes Mori not playing for Mexico in the last 2022 World Cup Qualifiers games?

Mexico is third in the table of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with 21 points, the same amount as the USMNT, who they’ll face on Thursday in a crucial match to define who will be going to Qatar 2022. However, El Tri won’t have one of their most important players, Rogelio Funes Mori.

With many teams so close in the standings, neither of these teams want to lose in Mexico City, as Panama is just four points behind. While El Tri has a great chance to be in Qatar, the team hasn’t convinced fans during the tournament, in which they had allowed eight goals and scored 14.

With everything on the line, Gerardo Martino’s team will have to build a team without important players such as Andrés Guardado and Funes Mori. Here, check out why the Monterrey’s forward won’t be playing these matches.

Rogelio Funes Mori wasn’t called to play for the Mexican national team due to an injury he suffered during the match between Rayados and Club America. He has a myofascial injury on his right rectus femoris, and there's no a date for his return yet.

The first one to break up the news about Funes Mori absence for this match was David Medrano from Azteca Deportes. On the other hand, Funes Mori couldn’t play the Clasico del Norte between his team, Rayados, and Tigres on Saturday, March 19.

Without Funes Mori, many fans hoped that Chicharito Hernández could finally return to the national team. However, Tata Martino didn’t call the LA Galaxy striker. The forwards called for the upcoming qualifying matches are: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Jesus Corona (Sevilla), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul), Henry Martin (America), and Alexis Vega (Chivas).