Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will receive Napoli in the League stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Phil Foden of Manchester City
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesPhil Foden of Manchester City

Manchester City will take on Napoli in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Manchester City vs Napoli online in the US on DAZN]

Matchday 1 of the Champions League delivers a marquee showdown as Manchester City, desperate to bounce back after a rocky start to the 2024-25 campaign, square off against Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions who have carried their domestic momentum into Europe.

City enter the tournament searching for redemption and stability, but their opening test won’t be easy against a Napoli side that’s brimming with confidence, hungry to make a statement on the continental stage, and eager to prove they belong among Europe’s elite.

Advertisement

When will the Manchester City vs Napoli match be played?

Manchester City play against Napoli this Thursday, September 18, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kevin De Bruyne of SSC Napoli – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne of SSC Napoli – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

Former Premier League winner with Man City shares bold take on Lionel Messi: ‘He’s like Thanos from the Avengers’

see also

Former Premier League winner with Man City shares bold take on Lionel Messi: ‘He’s like Thanos from the Avengers’

How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Napoli. Catch all the action live on Paramount+ and DAZN

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Former Premier League winner with Man City shares bold take on Lionel Messi: ‘He’s like Thanos from the Avengers’
Soccer

Former Premier League winner with Man City shares bold take on Lionel Messi: ‘He’s like Thanos from the Avengers’

Not only LeBron and Curry: Man City HC Pep Guardiola names favorite NBA stars in post-Michael Jordan era
NBA

Not only LeBron and Curry: Man City HC Pep Guardiola names favorite NBA stars in post-Michael Jordan era

The 25 best Texas Rangers icons in MLB history: From Nolan Ryan to Beltre
MLB

The 25 best Texas Rangers icons in MLB history: From Nolan Ryan to Beltre

Better Collective Logo