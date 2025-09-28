Trending topics:
Where to watch AC Milan vs Napoli live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan take on Napoli in Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesAdrien Rabiot of AC Milan

AC Milan and Napoli will face each other in Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch AC Milan vs Napoli online in the US on Fubo]

Napoli head back into Serie A action looking to protect their spot at the top, knowing a Juventus draw could give them the chance to build a four-point cushion with a win.

Standing in their way are AC Milan, who sit just three points back with nine from a possible 12 and have the chance to draw level at the summit if they pull off a victory, making this clash a pivotal early-season battle in the title race.

When will the AC Milan vs Napoli match be played?

AC Milan play against Napoli in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, September 28. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and Napoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZNOther options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Leonardo Herrera
