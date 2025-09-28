Where to watch AC Milan vs Napoli live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan and Napoli will face each other in Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Napoli head back into Serie A action looking to protect their spot at the top, knowing a Juventus draw could give them the chance to build a four-point cushion with a win.

Standing in their way are AC Milan, who sit just three points back with nine from a possible 12 and have the chance to draw level at the summit if they pull off a victory, making this clash a pivotal early-season battle in the title race.

When will the AC Milan vs Napoli match be played?

AC Milan play against Napoli in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, September 28. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Rasmus Hojlund of Napoli – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

AC Milan vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and Napoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZN. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.