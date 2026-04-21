Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing today for Real Madrid vs Alaves in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 33?

Thibaut Courtois is not playing for Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves due to an ongoing muscle injury in his right quadriceps, which has kept him sidelined for several weeks, according to recent medical updates.

He suffered a rectus femoris tear during a Champions League match in March, an issue that has ruled him out for multiple key fixtures across LaLiga and Europe. So, Quique Sanchez Flores’ side face Madrid without their first-choice keeper.

In his absence, Alvaro Arbeloa’s team have leaned on Andriy Lunin, who has already stepped into high-pressure matches throughout the season and is expected to start once again at Mendizorroza.

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When and how did Thibaut Courtois get injured?

Thibaut Courtois suffered his latest injury in March 2026 during preparation for a Champions League match with Real Madrid, forcing him off the pitch and immediately into recovery.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans after the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to official medical reports, the goalkeeper picked up a muscular injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps after feeling discomfort in the build-up to the game against Manchester City.

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The injury occurred during a demanding phase of the season in which the club was competing across multiple fronts, and the Belgian goalkeeper was forced to leave the action after feeling discomfort in the area.

Medical staff quickly confirmed that it was not a minor overload but a significant muscular tear, requiring an extended recovery period rather than a short-term absence.

Reports from Spain also indicated that his setback may be linked to accumulated physical stress after months of high-intensity workload, with the club opting for a cautious rehabilitation plan to avoid aggravating the injury further.

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When will Thibaut Courtois return to play?

Thibaut Courtois is expected to return in approximately six weeks from the time of his injury, with a potential comeback targeted for late April or early May 2026 depending on his recovery progress.

Club sources have consistently framed his timeline as “around a month and a half” out of action. Early projections suggest the Belgian goalkeeper could rejoin the squad for the final stretch of the LaLiga season.

In some optimistic scenarios, he could even be in contention for decisive late-season fixtures if there are no setbacks during recovery. For now, Real Madrid’s medical staff are prioritizing a full recovery over rushing him back.

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How many matches has Thibaut Courtois missed?

Courtois has missed at least key matches during his current injury spell in March–April 2026. He has been ruled out for approximately 6 weeks and during this period, he has already missed:

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, Girona, Alaves, Real Betis

UEFA Champions League: both quarter-final legs vs Bayern Munich

This puts his confirmed absences at major competitive matches, with projections from injury timelines suggesting the total could rise to 7–8 or more fixtures depending on recovery and potential additional league games during April.