Why is Vinicius Junior not playing today for Brazil vs Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Brazil are set to face Chile this Thursday for Matchday 9 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but head coach Dorival Junior will be without his star player, Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil
Vinicius Junior of Brazil

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Brazil‘s performance in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup has been underwhelming so far, with just 10 points out of a possible 24, leaving them in an uncomfortable position in the standings. A victory against Chile is crucial to boost their chances of qualifying, but the absence of Vinicius Junior is a significant blow to the team.

The 24-year-old Real Madrid star was forced to withdraw from the squad following last Saturday’s match against Villarreal. Vinicius scored one of the goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win but was substituted after 78 minutes due to an injury he suffered after a collision with Sergi Cardona.

Real Madrid’s medical team conducted tests and diagnosed Vinicius with a cervical injury. The club later released a statement, saying, “Following tests carried out on our player Vinicius Junior, he has been diagnosed with a cervical injury. His recovery will be closely monitored.” This injury ruled him out of Brazil’s squad for the qualifiers, with Fulham’s Andreas Pereira being called up as a last-minute replacement.

Brazil’s starting XI vs. Chile

In addition to Vinicius Junior’s absence, Brazil are also without Neymar, who continues to recover from a serious knee injury involving torn ligaments and a meniscus tear. Although initially expected to return by this stage, his recovery has taken longer than anticipated.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela

Considering these absences, Brazil’s likely starting lineup to face Chile is: Ederson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Abner; Andre, Lucas Paqueta; Savinho, Raphinha, Rodrygo Goes, Igor Jesus.

Where to watch Chile vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Chile vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Chile’s must-win situation

Chile, with only one win in eight games, are tied for last place in the South American standings with Peru, both sitting on five points. A win against Brazil is essential to keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Ricardo Gareca’s probable lineup for Chile is: Brayan Cortes; Felipe Loyola, Benjamin Kuscevic, Guillermo Maripan, Thomas Galdames; Esteban Pavez, Rodrigo Echeverria; Dario Osorio, Diego Valdes, Victor Davila; Eduardo Vargas.

Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

