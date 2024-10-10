Why is Vinicius Junior not playing today for Brazil vs Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Brazil‘s performance in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup has been underwhelming so far, with just 10 points out of a possible 24, leaving them in an uncomfortable position in the standings. A victory against Chile is crucial to boost their chances of qualifying, but the absence of Vinicius Junior is a significant blow to the team.
The 24-year-old Real Madrid star was forced to withdraw from the squad following last Saturday’s match against Villarreal. Vinicius scored one of the goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win but was substituted after 78 minutes due to an injury he suffered after a collision with Sergi Cardona.
Real Madrid’s medical team conducted tests and diagnosed Vinicius with a cervical injury. The club later released a statement, saying, “Following tests carried out on our player Vinicius Junior, he has been diagnosed with a cervical injury. His recovery will be closely monitored.” This injury ruled him out of Brazil’s squad for the qualifiers, with Fulham’s Andreas Pereira being called up as a last-minute replacement.
Brazil’s starting XI vs. Chile
In addition to Vinicius Junior’s absence, Brazil are also without Neymar, who continues to recover from a serious knee injury involving torn ligaments and a meniscus tear. Although initially expected to return by this stage, his recovery has taken longer than anticipated.
Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela
Considering these absences, Brazil’s likely starting lineup to face Chile is: Ederson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Abner; Andre, Lucas Paqueta; Savinho, Raphinha, Rodrygo Goes, Igor Jesus.
Chile’s must-win situation
Chile, with only one win in eight games, are tied for last place in the South American standings with Peru, both sitting on five points. A win against Brazil is essential to keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.
Ricardo Gareca’s probable lineup for Chile is: Brayan Cortes; Felipe Loyola, Benjamin Kuscevic, Guillermo Maripan, Thomas Galdames; Esteban Pavez, Rodrigo Echeverria; Dario Osorio, Diego Valdes, Victor Davila; Eduardo Vargas.