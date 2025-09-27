Trending topics:
Video: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler score stunning goals for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Despite an early setback, Real Madrid did not take much to revert the game on their favor. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler lead the offense, scoring impressive goals, expertly dismantling Atletico Madrid's defense and outmaneuvering the goalkeeper.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler of Real Madrid
© Aitor Alcalde/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Arda Guler of Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid entered the match against Real Madrid with determination, quickly setting a high competitive tempo and striking first on the scoreboard. Real Madrid’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, swiftly navigated his team through the early uncertainty. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler delivered an impressive goals, showcasing their agility as they sliced through Atletico’s defense, leaving goalkeeper Jan Oblak with no chance to respond.

Capitalizing on Atletico Madrid’s defensive vulnerabilities, Kylian Mbappe started a counteratack in the midfield, passing the ball to Arda Guler, who then found a perfect gap to find the French star amid the defense rivals. With a high pace, Mbappe defeat them, finding a perfect space to score an important goal to tie the game for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe not only leads in scoring but also excels in playmaking, constantly creating opportunities for his teammates. Moments after his last goal, he initiated another counterattack from midfield, finding Vinicius Jr. on the wing. The Brazilian exhibited remarkable agility, dribbling past Atletico Madrid defenders. With precision, he assisted Arda Guler at the edge of the box, who wasted no time, unleashing a powerful shot to secure his team’s second goal.

*Developing story…

