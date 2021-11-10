The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker is not on Óscar Tabárez squad for their upcoming games against Argentina and Bolivia. Find out why.

Edinson Cavani is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world, the Manchester United forward has been one of the best players in his position for quite some time now. At 34, Cavani is still considered an elite player and he will be badly missed by Uruguay in their upcoming games against Argentina and Bolivia.

Cavani’s situation is a strange one as the player has only played in 5 games in the Premier League this season scoring 1 goal and missed the Red Devils match against Manchester City over the weekend.

During the international window, Cavani traveled to Uruguay to present his new children's book, but he will not participate in his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Edinson Cavani is out of Uruguay’s national team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Edinson Cavani is set to miss Uruguay’s two games due to an injury picked up while playing for Manchester United. The Uruguayan is under treatment for a tendon injury which has been bothering him for quite some time now.

In speaking to the Uruguayan press about his new book Cavani revealed he has been struggling all season with a tendon injury and is hopeful to get back to full fitness soon.



