David Raya’s absence could be a major talking point as Arsenal face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, with the Gunners facing a key test on Matchday 5. The goalkeeper’s situation adds another layer of intrigue to a high-stakes European night.

David Raya’s night at St James’ Park ended in pain, and Arsenal now face Borussia Dortmund without their first-choice goalkeeper. He had to leave the pitch during the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United after a collision in the penalty area.

The incident happened after he collected a corner kick and came into contact with Newcastle striker William Osula. He appeared to hurt his shoulder and struggled with the pain before being replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mikel Arteta offered a more reassuring update on Monday, confirming that the injury was not as serious as the club had first feared and that surgery would not be necessary. However, he still needs further tests to determine the full extent.

Advertisement

Who will replace David Raya against Borussia Dortmund?

Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in goal for Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund, replacing David Raya, who has been ruled out of the Champions League match with a shoulder injury.

Injured Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya reacts before leaving the field (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arteta has also indicated that his decision between Kepa and Illan Meslier is clear. Although the Arsenal manager did not publicly name his starter, Kepa is widely expected to get the nod after serving as Raya’s regular backup.

Advertisement

Kepa has experience at the highest level of European competition, having played in the Champions League for Chelsea and Real Madrid before joining Arsenal. He also started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City last season.

When will David Raya return to play for Arsenal?

David Raya does not have a confirmed return date yet, although Arsenal are hopeful that his shoulder injury will not keep him out for an extended period. Mikel Arteta said the initial medical results were encouraging and confirmed that the goalkeeper will not need surgery.

The next possible opportunity for him to return is Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester City on November 29. However, the manager said further tests would be needed before determining whether the Spanish goalkeeper could be available for that game.

Advertisement

Key takeaways