Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting today for Argentina vs Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina play their Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup without Julian Alvarez in the starting lineup.

Argentina’s future in the 2026 World Cup will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. To move forward, they must secure victory in Miami, and they will do so with Julian Alvarez on the bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni once again opted for Lautaro Martinez as the starting center forward, who will be supported in attack by Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada. Alvarez, still yet to fully show his highest level, will be an option from the bench for tactical reasons.

In what is expected to be hot weather and in front of a large crowd at Miami Stadium, Argentina will field this starting lineup as they look to take another step toward back-to-back World Cup titles.

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Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (C), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Alvarez’s impact on Argentina’s attack

Julian Alvarez continues to be an invaluable asset to Argentina’s offensive system, providing a unique blend of relentless defensive pressing, intelligent off-the-ball movement, and clinical execution.

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Over his international career, the Atletico Madrid forward has accumulated 14 goals in 54 appearances for the national team, establishing himself as a reliable cornerstone of Lionel Scaloni’s setup as they push deep into the tournament.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match.

Wide FIFA Ranking gap between Argentina and Cape Verde

The staggering separation of 62 places between Argentina and Cape Verde frames their upcoming World Cup knockout clash as a pure David vs. Goliath script. While Argentina hold the prestigious No. 2 spot in the FIFA World Ranking with an elite baseline coefficient of 1,907.40 points, their West African challengers enter the matchup occupying the 64th position globally with 1,402.97 points.

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This massive gap underscores the contrast between a historical global powerhouse and a resilient tournament underdog that is already orchestrating a historic fairy tale.