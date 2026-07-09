Lamine Yamal gets involved in Julian Alvarez saga, wishing Argentina star joins Barcelona after 2026 World Cup

With Julian Alvarez's future up in the air, Lamine Yamal is urging the Argentina star to join Barcelona after the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina star Julian Alvarez might change sides after the 2026 World Cup. Lamine Yamal, who awaits for another edition of the Spain vs. Belgium rivalry, is hoping that move is joining forces with him at Barcelona, and he made that wish public.

During a press conference before Spain’s game vs Belgium in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, Yamal was adamant on welcoming Alvarez at the Blaugrana team. “I hope Julian joins Barça. We wait for him with open arms,” Yamal said.

And of course Yamal is keen on the move happening. Yamal is one of the brightest prospects in the world, while Julian Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world. Given that Barcelona also lost their top striker in Robert Lewandowski, Yamal wants the Polish striker’s replacement to be a world class player.

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Alvarez has not been stellar in the 2026 World Cup

Alvarez rose as a prominent star in the 2022 World Cup, and since then, he’s taken the world by storm. However, the 2026 World Cup, that only has a few games left, hasn’t been kind to the Argentina forward.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match.

Alvarez has played in all five games so far in the 2026 World Cup, though he’s only started in two. Alvarez is yet to score or assist in the tournament. While that won’t lower his price tag, given his years of excellence in both Premier League and LaLiga, it won’t make it higher either.

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Lamine Yamal is Spain’s difference-maker in the 2026 World Cup

While Spain haven’t shown their best form yet, they are still in the mix. However, they are too Lamine Yamal-dependent. Yamal has just one goal in 316 minutes of play in the 2026 World Cup, but his output goes deeper than what the box score suggests.

Spain’s best minutes in the tournament have come when Yamal is constantly with the ball at his feet. His dribbling and pace set him apart despite not scoring as much as expected, hoping to have a breakout game when Spain face Belgium on Friday.