Why isn’t Luis Diaz playing today, Nov. 3, for Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid?

Bayern Munich face Atletico Madrid in a major Champions League clash, but Luis Diaz’s absence adds another challenge to Vincent Kompany’s plans as the Colombian winger works toward his return.

Luis Diaz will not be available for Bayern Munich‘s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, November 3, as the Colombian winger continues recovering from a hamstring injury.

His absence is another setback for Bayern, who are dealing with several fitness problems ahead of their trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The 29-year-old would be out for an indefinite period, according to the club.

He is sidelined with a muscle injury in his left hamstring, which he suffered during the Champions League match against Arsenal on October 21. The German club confirmed the diagnosis after medical examinations on October 22.

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How long is Luis Diaz expected to be out?

Luis Diaz is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, according to Sky Sport Germany. Bayern Munich has not announced an official return date, but he is not expected to be available today.

Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He sustained the injury during Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on October 21. He entered the match in the 68th minute but was forced off in stoppage time after experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring. Medical examinations the following day confirmed a minor muscle fiber tear.

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There was some encouraging news on November 2, when he completed his first individual training session with the ball since sustaining the injury. However, he was still working separately from the rest of the squad, and his return to full team training remained a necessary step before he could be considered for selection.

What is Luis Diaz’s injury history at Bayern Munich?

Luis Diaz’s hamstring injury in October 2026 is his most recent significant injury since joining Bayern Munich in July 2025. Before this setback, he established himself as an important attacking option for Vincent Kompany and had not suffered a lengthy injury absence during his Bayern spell.

The current problem is a minor muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring, suffered against Arsenal in the Champions League. It is particularly frustrating because he had been enjoying excellent form, including a hat-trick and an assist in Bayern’s 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig on October 17, 2026.

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Looking at his career before Bayern, he has experienced several injury setbacks:

October 2022 – April 2023 : A knee injury kept him out for approximately six months, causing him to miss 35 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

: A knee injury kept him out for approximately six months, causing him to miss 35 matches, according to Transfermarkt. December 2023 : He sustained another knee problem, although it was considerably shorter.

: He sustained another knee problem, although it was considerably shorter. October 2020 : A muscular injury sidelined him for approximately one week.

: A muscular injury sidelined him for approximately one week. February–March 2020: He also experienced a thigh injury that kept him out for several weeks.

Key takeaways