Why aren’t Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry playing today, Nov. 3, for Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid?

Bayern Munich face Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League matchup, but injuries to Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry have raised questions about Vincent Kompany's attacking options. Find out what happened ahead of November 3.

Bayern Munich will be without Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry due to injuries when they face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, November 3, in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The German side heads to the Spanish capital with significant problems in attack, as both players remain unavailable despite making progress toward recovery. Their absences leave Bayern with fewer options in the final third.

With both attacking players sidelined and Vincent Kompany not coaching Bayern vs. Atletico today, the Bundesliga giants will have to find alternative solutions against Diego Simeone’s team as they look to improve their position in the Champions League standings.

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Why is Serge Gnabry not playing today?

Serge Gnabry will miss Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on November 3 because he suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh during the 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on October 31.

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich receives medical treatment (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The German forward was forced off in the first half of the Bundesliga matchand is expected to remain sidelined until the end of 2026. The injury occurred just two minutes after Ismael Saibari was also forced off against Dortmund.

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He went down holding the back of his left thigh and was unable to continue, leaving assistant coach Aaron Danks, who’s stepping up in Kompany’s absence, with another problem to address in Bayern’s attacking rotation.

Bayern officially confirmed the muscle injury on November 1, although the club’s initial medical statement did not specify how long he would be unavailable. Sporting director Max Eberl provided a clearer picture the following day.

Why is Jamal Musiala not playing today?

Jamal Musiala will not play for Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid on November 3 because he is still recovering from a torn muscle fiber in his right thigh. The 23-year-old midfielder has not yet returned to full team training.

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He suffered the injury while representing the German national team (DFB) in late September. His recovery has taken longer than Bayern initially anticipated, leaving the club without one of its most important attacking midfielders.

There was some encouraging progress ahead of the Atletico match, as Musiala returned to individual training with the ball on Monday, November 2. However, that session was part of his rehabilitation process.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl addressed the midfielder’s situation ahead of the European fixture, explaining that the club wants to make sure he reaches full fitness before returning.

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“Jamal’s situation is known. He didn’t have an optimal pre-season due to his condition, then he got injured with the DFB, not with us“, Eberl explained, according to Bulinews.

He also indicated that Musiala could resume team training during the November international break, with the possibility of returning to matches afterward.

Who will replace them in Bayern Munich’s lineup?

Lennart Karl will replace Jamal Musiala in Bayern Munich’s attacking midfield role, while Nathaniel Brown and Michael Olise will provide attacking support on the wings in the absence of Serge Gnabry.

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Bayern are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation against Atletico Madrid, with Harry Kane leading the attack. Karl will have an important opportunity behind Kane, taking responsibility for connecting the midfield with the forward line.

On the right, Olise will provide dribbling, creativity and attacking depth. Brown, meanwhile, will occupy the left attacking position, offering width and another option to stretch Atletico’s defensive line.

Behind the attacking trio, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich will form the double pivot in midfield. Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer will make up the defensive line, while Jonas Urbig will start in goal.

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Key takeaways