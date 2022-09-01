Many people were taken aback on Wednesday when word spread that Barcelona and Inter had agreed to terms on a transfer for Jordi Alba. And that includes the defender himself. Here, find out why Jordi Alba isn't interested in leaving the Blaugrana for Serie A.

In a stunning turn of events, reports in Spain have suggested a loan deal for veteran defender Jordi Alba has been finalized between Barcelona and Serie A side Inter. After 10 years of service, the 33-year-old is revered as a legend by the Camp Nou faithful and is one of the club's most seasoned players.

However, for the current season, the left-back position has been taken up by teenager Alejandro Balde. Manager Xavi Hernandez was not impressed by Alba's performance against Rayo Vallecano on opening day, thus he has decided to start Balde in the following two league games.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the two sides had agreed on a loan deal for the Spanish international. The Catalan giants were supposed to pay 60 percent of his salary, with the Italian powerhouses picking up the tab for the other 40 percent.

Why Jordi Alba rejected Inter to stay at Barcelona

The last step in the transfer process was the player's approval. Alba had been a mainstay in Barcelona's starting lineup for the better part of a decade, thus his rumored departure came as a great surprise.

Although a formal agreement reportedly exists between the two clubs, the defender's authorization was never sought. No paperwork has been signed by Alba and he has no plans to start now.

Spanish newspapers Marca and Cadena Copeclaim that the ex-Spanish international has no interest in leaving his current team and is content there. He doesn't want to hurt his chances of making Luis Enrique's Spain World Cup roster, either. To that end, he thinks the Blaugrana are his best bet.

With two goals and 10 assists in La Liga in the previous 2021/22, the left-back was a major contributor to the team's success. As a result, at the outset of the season, nobody saw his early benching coming.