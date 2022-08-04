Video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City players that Lionel Messi is the finest footballer he has ever seen during a team meeting has leaked. Here, find out why the Spanish coach has used the forward superstar as an example.

Manchester City's 2021-22 Premier League title-winning season will be documented in a new documentary series that gives fans unusual access to the dressing room. Rare footage that caught an eye was when coach Pep Guardiola gave an emotional locker room statement during their UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

The seven-part documentary series "Together: Champions Again!" chronicles the previous term from the pre-season to the trophy parade on the streets of Manchester in May 2022. The Spaniard's team is seen practicing, in the locker room, and away from the field of play for the first time ever in this show.

When Pep Guardiola spoke to his players about Lionel Messi's greatness last season, the tape went viral, and now it's being shared across the world on social media. It shows not only how close the pair are, but also how the 51-year-old manager utilizes his former pupil as a model to inspire his present squad.

Watch: How Pep Guardiola inspired Manchester City players using Lionel Messi

“Do you know why Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen in my life? Because he is a competitor. He’s an animal. And now, we pass the ball we take a look…When you pass the ball… attack here! You have to score the goals, guys! Messi passes the ball and goes in like a machine. He smells the goal! And you have to cross it and you have to arrive”, Guardiola was quoted as telling his players.

In their UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2, Guardiola's men were given a wake-up call when Paris Saint-Germain beat his previous club, Barcelona, by a score of 2-0.

The coach sought to motivate his team to finish off Club Brugge despite a 2-0 half-time advantage thanks to the example of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. His heartfelt address inspired his team to perform an offensive masterpiece in order to defeat their Belgian opponents 5-1.

Guardiola's influence on Messi's success at Barcelona cannot be understated, regardless of how long he has been at the club. As a reminder, 211 of Lionel Messi's 672 goals for the Blaugrana were scored under his reign. Approximately 30 percent of the total is accounted for by this.