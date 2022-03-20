European and World Club champions, Chelsea have found themselves in an unfavorable position in the past month. Many players will be looking to determine their future, and one of them is Romelu Lukaku who will reportedly depart London for the second time.

Chelsea's fate has been in jeopardy after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government for his ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result, some Blues players' representatives have spoken with attorneys to determine their options moving forward.

One of the stars who could look to find a new side is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after just one season back in the Premier League. Despite a €113 million price tag, the former Inter striker has netted only 12 goals in 34 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Although Lukaku hasn't lost the confidence of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, he has been limited to a few substitute appearances in recent weeks. He had revealed as much in an interview with Italian media last year, after which he was fined by the club.

Why Lukaku is unhappy at Chelsea and wants to leave

Lukaku wants to quit Chelsea after only one season back in London because he is fed up with being a peripheral player at Stamford Bridge, says Football Insider. The 28-year-old's physical condition was a source of friction between the German manager and the player. However, his position since the explosive interview has remained the same, the report adds.

When the Belgian returned to the team where he spent three seasons between 2011 and 2014, he said that he was not happy there and that he was struggling to find his best form on the field. Because of this, Tuchel had been searching within his squad for other alternatives to play up front, and Kai Havertz has proved to be more than adequate.