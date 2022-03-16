Burnley and Southampton had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 clash between Burnley and Southampton has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

The Premier League has rescheduled Southampton's previously postponed March match against Burnley as well as their April match at Brighton, both of which were previously planned. Southampton's clash was expected to be decisive for the Clarets, as they are sitting in the relegation zone.

They have managed 21 points in 27 matches so far, putting them in 19th place on the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Saints are placed nine positions above them, in 10th place with 35 points won in 29 games.

Why was the Burnley vs Southampton match postponed?

Due to the victory against West Ham, Southampton will now be involved in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals, which means the Burnley encounter had to be postponed until later in the campaign. As it stands, Sean Dyche's side already have games at Aston Villa and at home against Everton to fit in, and both of those teams will be in action that weekend, making a last-minute arrangement unlikely.

The Saints will welcome Manchester City at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM (ET). As a result, the Burnley vs Southampton duel will instead take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, as confirmed by the two sides.