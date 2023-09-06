Why was Raheem Sterling not called up by England for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Raheem Sterling has earned 82 caps for England’s national team since 2012, scoring 20 goals. The 2022 FIFA World Cup was one of his most recent major tournaments with England.

England are one of the favorites to reach the 2024 tournament, but there is still a long way to go. They are likely to qualify without major problems, but there are other strong teams in Europe that will be vying for a spot in the tournament.

Sterling has been playing for Chelsea since 2022. He is an important winger in the squad and rarely misses a game in the English Premier League.

Why is Raheem Sterling not playing England vs Ukraine?

Unfortunately Raheem Sterling will not be available for what will be England’s only September game in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to him being injured, he suffered a hamstring injury and a week ago he started doing light work with Chelsea FC.

The good news is that Southgate has other players to replace Sterling, including James Maddison, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, among others.