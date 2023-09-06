Why was Thibaut Courtois not called up by Belgium for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Thibaut Courtois has over 100 caps for Belgium’s national team since 2011. He is currently the team’s best goalkeeper and was one of Belgium’s standout players at the 2022 World Cup.

Belgium’s national team has a perfect record in 2023 with three wins and a draw. The most recent being a 0-3 victory against Estonia on June 20 in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers.

Courtois is not only a key player for Belgium, he is also the goalkeeper for La Liga team Real Madrid where he has become a reference around the world.

Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing with Belgium vs Azerbaijan?

Unfortunately Thibaut Courtois will not be available for the qualifier game against Estonia on the road as a little less than a month ago he suffered an ACL tear and will not play again until next year.

Belgium’s head coach Domenico Tedesco has other options to replace Courtois, including Koen Casteels with 5 caps, Matz Sels with 3 caps and two other rookies such as Bodart and Kaminski.