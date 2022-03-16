Watford and Everton had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 clash between Watford and Everton has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

The game was expected to be decisive, with both clubs on the verge of relegation. As of right now, Everton and Watford are tied for 17th place on the Premier League table, separated by a goal differential. It would have helped the victor escape the relegation zone.

Everton will face Newcastle on Thursday 17, March, therefore this is the second time the Watford vs Everton matchup has had to be postponed. Check out the reason why the Watford vs Everton matchup was again rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Watford vs Everton match postponed?

Following their 2-0 win against non-league Boreham Wood at Goodison Park on Thursday night, Everton have qualified for the 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals. After advancing to the final eight, the Toffees will face fellow Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The game will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM (ET) at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London. As a result, the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, who are now two places and three points below Frank Lampard's side, had to be rescheduled.