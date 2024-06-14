Argentina play Guatemala in an international friendly in Washington tonight, but the question everyone makes is whether Lionel Messi will take the field.

All eyes are on Lionel Messi as Argentina take on Guatemala in an international friendly tonight (8 PM – ET) in Washington — it will be La Albiceleste‘s last exhibition game before the 2024 Copa America.

Fortunately for those who attend the Commanders Field, they’ll get to see the Inter Miami superstar in action from the get-go. Not only he will suit up, but Messi will start for Argentina today.

In his pre-match press conference on Saturday, coach Lionel Scaloni revealed his intention to give the 8x Ballon d’Or winner as much playing time as possible against Guatemala: “Leo (Messi) will play from the start. If he can play the entire match, even better.”

Last time out, Messi came off the bench during Argentina’s 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago. 55 minutes into the game, Leo came on for Angel Di Maria, who scored the winner while wearing the captain’s armband.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on in the second half against Ecuador during an International Friendly match at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Argentina’s lineup with Messi tonight

Scaloni will make multiple changes to the team that started on Sunday, with Messi joining Lautaro Martinez up front while Inter Milan youngster Valentin Carboni will get his first start.

Argentina’s lineup vs Guatemala: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez; Valentin Carboni, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Scaloni explains why Messi started on the bench vs Ecuador

Since Messi didn’t have any injury, many fans were surprised not see him in Argentina’s starting lineup against Ecuador. Speaking to the media after the game, Scaloni explained he didn’t want to take any risks by starting Messi.

“There are times when there is no need to take risks, not only with Leo (Messi),” Scaloni said. “Today, there were other players that didn’t play, like Otamendi. Di Maria had his minutes, Enzo came back after a surgery. The idea is to take care of everyone a little and ensure that they arrive in optimal conditions. In some cases, like with Nahuel Molina, we didn’t want to risk it, because he is not 100% fit.”