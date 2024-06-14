Argentina are playing Guatemala at Commanders Field in Washington in their last international friendly before the 2024 Copa America in the USA. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez turned things around for La Albiceleste, who are still leading in the second half. Follow the match live with us here, on Bolavip, and get to know everything as it happens with by the minute updates!
72' - Hagen double save! (3-1)
Guatemala are only losing 3-1 thanks to Hagen, as the goalkeeper denied Julian Alvarez before deflecting a bycicle kick from Di Maria.
70 ' - More subs in Argentina
Gonzalo Montiel comes on for Nahuel Molina, while Lucas Martinez Quarta replaces Enzo Fernandez.
VIDEO: Lautaro's goal (3-1)
Here's the goal scored by Martinez with an assist from Messi:
67' - 4th goal disallowed for Argentina (3-1)
De Paul put the ball in the back of the net but the assistant ref ruled offside.
66' - ARGENTINA SCORE! (3-1)
Lautaro with his second of the night thanks to an assist by Messi.
Just after the goal celebration, Martinez left the field for Julian Alvarez.
A pitch invader at Commanders Field!
A pitch invader stormed the field to greet Messi but security stopped him.
60' - Three substitutions in Argentina
Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, and Rodrigo de Paul come on for Argentina.
Valentin Carboni, Giovani Lo Celso, and Alexis Mac Allister leave the field.
55' - Argentina get close to the third one! (2-1)
Nicolas Gonzalez almost finishes off a fantastic team play but his shot gets deflected.
53' - Guatemala almost score! (2-1)
Morales' effort goes just wide as Argentina still lead 2-1 in Washington.
50' - Argentina in control (2-1)
The reigning world champs are dominating possession of the ball as they look to extend their lead.
45' - SECOND HALF UNDERWAY! (Argentina 2-1 Guatemala)
Argentina and Guatemala are back from the break as the game continues at Commanders Field.
HALFTIME: Argentina 2-1 Guatemala
After started trailing with an own goal by Lisandro Martinez, Argentina lead 2-1 at the break thanks to goals by Messi and Lautaro.
45' - SO CLOSE! (2-1)
What a sequence! Messi's free kick hit the post, the woodwork saved Guatemala in the rebound and, even though Argentina managed to find the net after all, the goal was disallowed for offside.
42' - Free kick for Argentina
Messi with a great set piece opportunity as Lautaro gets fouled.
WATCH: Lautaro's goal
Here's the goal that is giving Argentina the lead against Guatemala:
39' - ARGENTINA SCORE! (2-1)
Leo Messi let Lautaro Martinez take the spot-kick and the Inter Milan star made sure to give his side the lead.
PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA
Carboni got fouled inside the box.
36' - Messi continues to try!
Another shot by Messi gets deflected but Argentina will have a corner kick.
30' - Messi almost scores a free-kick! (1-1)
Hagen saves Messi's long-range shot.
29' - First yellow card for Guatemala
Marco Dominguez gets booked for a foul on Messi and Argentina will have an interesting free kick.
25' - Corner kick for Argentina
Nicolas Gonzalez's cross got deflected and Argentina will have a set piece.
20' - First yellow card in Argentina
Otamendi gets booked for a strong challenge on Rubin.
17' - Messi asking for yellow cards
A foul by Dominguez makes Leo complain against Dickerson.
VIDEO: Messi's equalizer
Here's the absurd gift from Hagen that let Messi tie the game for Argentina:
13' - Dibu almost gifts the second! (1-1)
Martinez tried to clear the ball but Castellanos almost scores with an empty net.
This game is definitely thrilling!
11' - ARGENTINA TIE! (1-1)
The Guatemala keeper gifted Messi the equalizer.
VIDEO: Guatemala's opener
Here's Lisandro Martinez's own goal that gives Guatemala the lead against Argentina:
8' - Argentina look for the equalizer (0-1)
Still shocked by the unexpected Lisandro Martinez own goal, Argentina are desperately trying to get things going with the ball but Guatemala are not making it easy.
5' - GUATEMALA SCORE! (0-1)
Just like that! Guatemala seize on the free-kick occasion and take the lead in Washington!
4' - Free-kick for Guatemala!
Nicolas Otamendi gives Guatemala a set piece.
3' - Guatemala looking to hold Argentina (0-0)
Only three minutes into the game, Argentina are in complete control of the ball, with Guatemala dropping back to try and prevent the world champs from finding spaces.
0' - GAME ON! (0-0)
The game between Argentina and Guatemala is underway at Commanders Field.
Teams walk out to the field!
Argentina and Guatemala are already on the field for the national anthems.
The game is about to start!
Kick-off in 10'!
Both Argentina and Guatemala returned to the dressing rooms as they've already warmed up for the game.
Kick-off in 10 minutes!
Messi greets fans
Leo Messi greets fans at Commanders Field during warm up.
How do these teams arrive in this friendly?
Argentina head into this game aiming to build on a 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.
Guatemala, on the other hand, already played twice this month, claiming commanding wins over Dominica (6-0) and the British Virgin Islands (3-0).
Teams already warming up
Both Argentina and Guatemala are already performing warm-up drills at Commanders Field.
We're nearly 30 minutes away from kick-off!
Argentina's lineup confirmed: Messi starts!
Now we can officially say Lionel Messi will start tonight.
This is Argentina's starting lineup against Guatemala: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez; Valentin Carboni, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
Guatemala's lineup confirmed!
Luis Fernando Tena has already confirmed Guatemala's starting eleven to face Argentina tonight:
Argentina vs Guatemala: Head-to-head
Argentina and Guatemala have already met twice, with La Albiceleste emerging victorious in both friendlies.
Leo Messi stole the show in their first meeting in June 14, 2013, scoring a hat-trick as Argentina won 4-0 (Augusto Fernandez also got on the scoresheet) in Guatemala.
Five years later, Argentina put three past Guatemala when they met on September 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Tonight's stage
Argentina and Guatemala will face off at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland, 5 miles east of Washington DC.
Home to the NFL's Washington Commanders, this stadium has a 58,000 capacity and has already hosted soccer matches, as it was one of the 1998 FIFA Women's World Cup venues.
Tonight's referees
American referee Joe Dickerson will be officiating tonight's match between Argentina and Guatemala, joined by fellow Americans Logan Brown (assistant 1), Meghan Muller (assistant 2), and Luis Arroyo (4th referee).
- Referee: Joe Dickerson (USA)
- Assistant 1: Logan Brown (USA)
- Assistant 2: Meghan Mullen (USA)
- 4th referee: Luis Arroyo (USA)
Messi expected to start!
After coming off the bench in Argentina's 1-0 win over Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday, Lionel Messi is expected to start against Guatemala tonight.
In his pre-match press conference, coach Lionel Scaloni said he plans to let the Inter Miami star play for as long as possible: “Leo (Messi) will play from the start. If he can play the entire match, even better.”
Kick-off time and how to watch in the US
The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET), with multiple options to watch or live stream Argentina-Guatemala in the US: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Deportes, Max, and truTV USA.
Argentina take on Guatemala
Welcome to our live blog of Argentina vs Guatemala!
In their last friendly before the 2024 Copa America in the USA, Lionel Messi and company will play Los Chapines in Washington.
From now on, stay with us as we'll bring you everything you need to know in the preview. Once the game gets underway, you will not miss anything here, as we'll be delivering by the minute updates!
