Wrexham is moving up to League One next season and the players and its owners enjoyed a night of celebration.

The miracle story that is Wrexham continues to build as the Welsh club is moving up to the third division of English soccer. What started as a dream is slowly becoming a reality as Wrexham may be only two seasons away from entering the Premier League.

With a 6-0 pounding of Forest Green the team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have seen the down and out club resurface and Wrexham will play in England’s third division for the first time in 19 years.

Images have now gone viral of the Wrexham players having a pint and raising their glasses, by August they will be playing League One football.

Wrexham on the rise

The story of Wrexham centers around its owners, but still those owners had to invest, find the right sponsorships, and produce results, and that has happened thanks to the coach and players.

While soccer purist sometimes snob at Wrexham, Wrexham’s story is no different than Aston Villa or Manchester City, teams that were completely forgotten in the bottom half or mid-table standing that now through investment and clear vision are now positioning themselves as known commodities.

For now, the players enjoyed a few beers to celebrate at the famous Fat Boar, and owner Ryan Reynolds tweeted on X: “A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney.

“Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”