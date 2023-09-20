Xabi Alonso was one of the most important players for Spain when they conquered the World Cup in 2010. Now, the former player of Real Madrid has started his coaching career with extraordinary results at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

As an authorized voice in Spanish soccer, Alonso couldn’t stay aside of the massive scandal between Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales after he gave her a controversial kiss after the Women’s World Cup final.

As a consequence, Rubiales was suspended by FIFA facing legal charges and Jorge Vilda is was fired as coach. Montse Tome took over, but, many players like Alexia Putellas are not happy with her decision to leave out Hermoso of the Nations League in order to protect her. Xabi Alonso spoke about it too.

Xabi Alonso supports the Spanish women’s national team

Before the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and BK Häcken, Xabi Alonso was asked about the controversy around the Spanish women’s national team with Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

“Sometimes from the uncomfortable and unpleasant situations, good things come. I’m sorry for what they’ve had to experience. After being world champions, we have been talking more about other issues than about the big achievement they got.”

Alonso admitted that, though their performance at the World Cup seems to be forgotten amid all the scandal, the younger generations will definitely take notice of all their efforts.

“In the long term, they will be well remembered as they fought for a good cause. My daughters, they will remember them in the future because of what they fight for. These women that were champions. It’s an important topic and, when that happens, it becomes an international cause.”