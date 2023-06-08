Barcelona have made it very obvious that they want to bring in a star player this summer. However, with Lionel Messi having decided to sign with Inter Miami, the Blaugrana’s transfer plans have been thrown into disarray.

The Argentine had been targeted as a potential acquisition for the La Liga winners because of their desire to add a star player who can make a significant impact on the field. Since the possibility of signing their former captain has gone, they now have the chance to re-sign Neymar, who is expected to also depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The former Barca player and current superstar for the French champions, has reportedly offered his services to his old side as they work on a backup plan for Lionel Messi. According to the Spanish newspaper SPORT, the Brazilian international is eager to return to Catalonia and is even prepared to take a pay cut to do so.

What did Xavi Hernandez say about Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona?

At Camp Nou, Xavi Hernandez and Neymar had many memorable experiences. The club had a golden era as the veteran’s prime faded and Neymar’s rose to prominence. Nonetheless, the Barca manager brought up the possibility of the winger’s comeback.

“It’s a surprise what is being said about Neymar. In theory, he is not in the planning. I appreciate him very much but there are other priorities. The sporting area already knows all the names”, he said in an interview with Jijantes.