Barcelona lost another game in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League and Xavi is furious about it, but even more with the referees. The Spanish coach talked about the referees in the game against Inter and was not very happy with them.

The start of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season has not been the best for Barcelona. Now, Xavi's side lost to Inter Milan in Italy, but the Spanish coach was furious with the referees and the VAR after some controversial decisions.

In the first match between Inter Milan and Barcelona, it was the first team the one that got the victory at home. Unfortunately, the Spanish club was unable to score despite having the control of the game and more attempts up front.

Of course the referees were a controversial topic during the game. Barcelona scored the equalizer through Pedri, but the VAR saw a hand to the ball by Ansu Fati and reverted the decision. For this and more reasons, Xavi exploded and showed his anger afterwards.

Xavi explodes with the referees for their decisions during Inter vs. Barcelona match

Inter Milan defeated Barcelona with a solo goal by Hakan Calhanoglu. After that moment, the Spanis team controled the game, but they didn't have clear opportunities to score.

In the second part, the referee reverted Pedri's equalizer because Ansu Fati touched the ball with his right hand before. But then, Denzel Dumfries went through the same situation, but VAR said that there was nothing to check in that play.

Of course Xavi was not happy about it. During the press conference after the game, the Spanish manager talked about this moment, but called the referee to reveal why he decided to not even go to the VAR as he did with Ansu Fati's play.

"The referee should talk," said Xavi about Dumfries' action. "I do not have to talk about a decision that I didn't take. For me is very clear [the penalty]. They should go out and give an explanation, because I was not given one. I am furious and think this has been unfair."