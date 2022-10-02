In the first half of 2023, the Catalan giants may rake in an incredible €700 million that could make all their financial problems go away. Here, find out how.

Barcelona: How Xavi Hernandez's team may fix all financial problems in first few months of 2023

Financial difficulties have plagued Barcelona ever since the previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu established a pattern of astronomically high pay bills and mounds of debt. Because of this, the Blaugrana have been forced to sell off valuable assets, such as broadcasting rights and merchandise, to generate revenue for much-needed upgrades.

The Catalans' dire financial position was widely believed to have rendered the club hopeless ahead of the summer transfer season. In any case, the club was deeply in the red, and a quick turnaround looked impossible. But when the summer transfer window opened, they made some of the most jaw-dropping acquisitions in history.

The signings of Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha show that the Catalans can pull off the seemingly impossible. Since making several key additions, Barcelona has emerged as a major threat in Spain and Europe.

How Barcelona could receive €700 million influx in 2023

While some of Europe's top teams explored expansion into the European Super League in 2021, they were forced to abandon their plans due to public backlash. Nonetheless, it was common knowledge that the 'big three' of Spanish soccer, including Barcelona, supported the formation of a separate league.

The restoration of such a division, according to new information, may help Xavi Hernandez's team. According to the most up-to-date information supplied by Que T'hi Jugues program on Cadena SER, on December 15, a decision will be made on whether or not the Super League can become a reality.

The Catalan giants stand to gain an incredible €700 million in the first half of 2023, should this happen. One can easily see why Barca would support the formation of the Super League from a purely financial standpoint.

It was recently disclosed that in spite of Lionel Messi departing for free last summer, the Camp Nou side still owes significant money to him and four other teams for the transfers of players. If the European Super League is established, it is certainly Barcelona who might benefit greatly from it since the inaugural payment may solve most of the club's financial problems.