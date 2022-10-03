Barcelona are reportedly monitoring a former academy player who is making an impression with another LaLiga club. The transfer window is closed but Xavi Hernandez's side continues to set its sights on the future.

The return of Xavi Hernandez had Barcelona back on their feet. After years of suffering an identity crisis, the appointment of the former midfielder as head coach has been the best decision the Cules made in a long time.

Since Xavi took over, Barca not only started to get results but also brought back their offensive-minded trademark style of play, based on possession and high pressing. On top of that, the club has once again become an attractive landing spot for world-class players.

This summer, the Blaugrana landed the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, something that looked impossible a year ago - not only due to financial reasons. Though the transfer market is closed, the club continues to monitor players for the future and a former academy defender is reportedly on their radar.

Transfer Rumors: Barcelona eye former La Masia player

According to Adrian Sanchez of Mas Que Pelotas, Barcelona are closely monitoring the progress of Girona right-back Arnau Martinez. Barca have reportedly been tracking the 19-year-old from last season, when they even thought of landing him on loan with an option to buy.

Martinez is no stranger to Barcelona, given that he was part of La Masia between 2010 and 2016. However, after spending two years at L'Hospitalet, Martinez joined Catalan rivals Girona and eventually made his way to the first team, which was promoted to LaLiga for the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona had already explored targets at the right-back position this summer, ultimately signing another former La Masia player in Hector Bellerin. However, it's a position Barca will probably have to revisit given that Bellerin and Sergi Roberto's contracts expire in 2023.

Therefore, Martinez has emerged as a potential candidate to fill in a vacancy. He is young, he knows the club and has the potential to improve. However, he is under contract with Girona until 2025. Only time will tell how this plays out.