Yassine Cheuko has become a worldwide name, the personal bodyguard of Lionel Messi since the Argentine came to MLS and Inter Miami is more known for his massive physical condition and stopping Messi fans from running on the field than his soccer skills.

Yet after Inter Miami’s training session, Cheuko was captured by sports media personality Fernando Fiore kicking the ball around with two other staff members.

Cheuko’s presence in MLS games has become a sort of tradition, while at times a bit intrusive, with his constant “stalking” of Lionel Messi, the bodyguard is stuck to Messi at the hip and never lets the World Cup winner out of his sights.

Yassine Cheuko plays soccer at Inter Miami training

In the footage captured by Fiore, Yassine Cheuko can be seen passing the ball to other staff members and even does a little trick. Cheuko was kicking around a pink training ball used by Inter Miami.

The Pink and Black are back in action on Wednesday at home against Nashville SC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. The game is currently tied 2-2 with Inter Miami winning the series on away goals.