The French World Cup winner and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane knows which job he’d like to take reportedly.

Zinedine Zidane has preference over next job according to report

Zinedine Zidane made a great coach, as a manager and in two stints the 51-year-old won nine titles with Real Madrid. In total if you consider coaching the youth side of Real Madrid, ZiZu has an admirable record of 200-50-70.

Since 2021, Zidane has been on a sort of sabbatical, despite having his name thrown in the pot of various teams, the legendary playmaker has taken his time picking his next destination.

Now according to French outlet L’Équipe, Zidane is reportedly narrowing down his choices for his next job between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane on what could be his next manager’s job

While the report suggests that Zinedine Zidane is one of the candidates for Bayern Munich, the language barrier and living in Munich are not appealing to Zidane.

Manchester United on the other hand is the job that reportedly Zidane “prefers”. GFFN reports that Ineos, the group that owns 25% of the club along with the head of football operations with Sir Jim Ratcliffe are “keen” to bring the Frenchman on board.