The Red Devils will surely not like this. In his forthcoming book, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticized Manchester United, describing them as a club with a small mindset.

Sweden international star and current Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, often, has no problem speaking his mind and always talks openly on different topics. In June 2022, he will publish a book entitled "Adrenaline: My Untold Stories".

Several anecdotes about the experienced striker have already been shared with the public a few days ago. Interestingly, there is a section dedicated to Manchester United, where the veteran played for two seasons, from 2016 to 2018.

One of them attracted the attention of soccer fans the most. Moreover, the Red Devils will certainly not be very fond of what Zlatan wrote about them, as he had questioned their professionality.

Ibra doesn't hold back: United aren't as big of a club as they think

"One thing surprised me. Everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the most powerful in the world, and it looked like that to me from the outside. But when I arrived there, I discovered a small, closed mentality. One day I was at the hotel with the team before a match. I was thirsty, so I opened the minibar and drank fruit juice.

"We played and then I went home. Some time had passed. Usually, I do not look at my salary too much. I only do this at the end of the year to see what I have received and what I have spent. But this time, I do not know why, I was curious and realized that the club deducted £1 from my monthly salary.

"I called the team manager: 'Excuse me, why did you take £1 off my salary?' The team manager told me, 'It was the fruit juice from the minibar'. 'Are you kidding me, seriously?' I asked him, to which he replied: 'I'm not joking. If you use something, you have to pay for it'. Then I replied: 'Of course, but I did not go to the hotel of my own free will. I was not on vacation. I was there for my job.

"If I had a spontaneous meeting in Rome, former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani made sure that the club's private jet was available, without me having to pay. I'm not saying that everything should be free, but a fruit juice… And you say you are one of the world's biggest clubs'?", said Ibra, quoted by Swedish outlet SportBladet.