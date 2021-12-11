The 2021 Formula 1 Championship title will be decided on Sunday in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the 22th F1 race in the US.

It’s all or nothing. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will face each other one more time in the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship to decide the title. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds of this race. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The Dutchman will start first after he won the pole position on Saturday, with only 0.371s over Hamilton, who ended up second. The surprise of the day was Lando Norris, who earned the third place in the starting grid with a 1:22.931s time.

It was a team effort from Red Bull, who are trying to beat seventh-time champion Hamilton. Sergio Perez, who will start fourth, sacrificed his own last lap to help his teammate with a tow. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas will start sixth, between both Ferraris, Sainz (5th) and Leclerc (7th).

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing Carlos Sainz, Jr., Scuderia Ferrari Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren F1 Team Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team Pierre Gasly, Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing George Russell, Williams Racing Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing Mick Schumacher, Uralkali Haas F1 Team Nikita Mazepin, Uralkali Haas F1 Team

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Date

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This Formula 1 race of the Championship takes place over 55 laps of the 5.281-kilometre circuit.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 8.00 AM

CT: 7.00 AM

MT: 6.00 AM

PT: 5.300 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 22th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Storylines

The last race of the 2021 Championship will provide plenty of excitement with the title of the line. While Max Verstappen is going for his first F1 title, Hamilton wants to break his own record, which he shares with great Michael Schumacher, of seven titles.

It’s going to be a tight race, with Verstappen getting the pole but with Hamilton starting with the race on medium tyres in contrast to Verstappen’s softs, with Verstappen having flat-spotted his mediums in Q2.

Norris, on the other hand, has said that he’s a “bit nervous”about being involved with the two title-contenders or being part of any controversy. However, he still can change the approach of Red Bull and Mercedes regarding Bottas and Perez.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. There’s no clear favorite for this race. Lewis Hamilton has better odds with -115, while Max Verstappen has odds of -105 according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has +2200, Norris has +2600 and Sergio Perez has +3000.

FanDuel Lewis Hamilton -115 Max Verstappen -105 Valtteri Bottas +2200 Lando Norris +2600 Sergio Perez +3000 Carlos Sainz +6500 Charles Leclerc +10000

