There are only four races to go in the Formula 1 Championship 2021. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will try to take the 2021 Brazilian GP in Sao Paulo to get closer to the title. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

2021 Brazilian GP: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 19th F1 date in the US

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start first the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo this Sunday after winning the Sprint race for qualifying. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start second, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start third.

There’s only four races to go in the 2021 Formula 1 Championship and the fight for the title is still tight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Briton has had quite a weekend: first, he took P1 for the Sprint but then he was disqualified from the qualifying session due to an infringement found on the rear wing of his car and started last.

However, Hamilton recovered himself and ended up in fifth place in the Sprint, overcoming Cameron Norrie in the last lap… Only to start 10th due to a five-place penalty grid after taking a new ICE for this weekend. However, if the Sprint is a taste of what’s coming tomorrow, there will be an exciting career in Sao Paulo.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Red Bull) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lando Norris (McLaren) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) George Russell (Williams) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Date

The Brazilian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, in São Paulo. The Formula 1 race takes place over 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometre circuit.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 19th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Storylines

Before the Sao Paulo Sprint, there was plenty of drama. Besides Hamilton’s penalty and disqualification, which took almost 24 hours to be decided, Max Verstappen also was fined €50,000 out of pocket for touching and examining Hamilton’s wing in Parc Ferme.

After the announcement of Hamilton’s disqualification, Mercedes tweeted that they would not appeal the decision. “We want to win these World Championships on the race track,” they added. With today’s results, Verstappen is 21 points ahead of Hamilton in the driver standings.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. The clear favorite is Max Verstappen with odds of -150 according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has odds of +250 and Valtteri Bottas has +350.

FanDuel Max Verstappen -150 Lewis Hamilton +250 Valtteri Bottas +350 Sergio Perez +2200 Carlos Sainz +5000 Lando Norris +11000 Charles Leclerc +11000 Pierre Gasly +14000 Kimi Raikkonen +20000

*Odds by FanDuel