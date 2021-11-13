Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start first the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo this Sunday after winning the Sprint race for qualifying. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start second, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start third.
There’s only four races to go in the 2021 Formula 1 Championship and the fight for the title is still tight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Briton has had quite a weekend: first, he took P1 for the Sprint but then he was disqualified from the qualifying session due to an infringement found on the rear wing of his car and started last.
However, Hamilton recovered himself and ended up in fifth place in the Sprint, overcoming Cameron Norrie in the last lap… Only to start 10th due to a five-place penalty grid after taking a new ICE for this weekend. However, if the Sprint is a taste of what’s coming tomorrow, there will be an exciting career in Sao Paulo.
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Starting Grid
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Carlos Sainz (Red Bull)
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Date
The Brazilian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, in São Paulo. The Formula 1 race takes place over 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometre circuit.
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time by State
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix
The 19th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Storylines
Before the Sao Paulo Sprint, there was plenty of drama. Besides Hamilton’s penalty and disqualification, which took almost 24 hours to be decided, Max Verstappen also was fined €50,000 out of pocket for touching and examining Hamilton’s wing in Parc Ferme.
After the announcement of Hamilton’s disqualification, Mercedes tweeted that they would not appeal the decision. “We want to win these World Championships on the race track,” they added. With today’s results, Verstappen is 21 points ahead of Hamilton in the driver standings.
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds
Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. The clear favorite is Max Verstappen with odds of -150 according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has odds of +250 and Valtteri Bottas has +350.
|FanDuel
|Max Verstappen
|-150
|Lewis Hamilton
|+250
|Valtteri Bottas
|+350
|Sergio Perez
|+2200
|Carlos Sainz
|+5000
|Lando Norris
|+11000
|Charles Leclerc
|+11000
|Pierre Gasly
|+14000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+20000
*Odds by FanDuel