Formula 1 2021 continues at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, with the Mexican Grand Prix this Sunday. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it in the US.

The Formula 1 2021 campaign continues its course on Sunday with the 18th Grand Prix Race of the year at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Mexican Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguezs in Mexico City on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The race will be the 18th round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

It began as a non-championship tournament in 1962, then became a championship event from 1963 to 1970, and again from 1986 to 1992. In 2015, the Grand Prix was held for the first time in Mexico City. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez is a Mexican motorsport race circuit named after racing drivers Ricardo and Pedro Rodrguez. Ricardo Rodrguez died in practice for the non-championship 1962 Mexican Grand Prix, and the circuit was named for him shortly after it opened.

Pedro, Ricardo's brother, died in a vehicle accident nine years later. The track has hosted the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix since 2015, an event it previously held twice on a different configuration, the last time in 1992. Jim Clark of the UK holds the record for most wins (3), while, Lotus with four wins is the track constructors' leader. As the Mexican Grand Prix is getting closer, let's take a look at the date, time, and TV channel in the US.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Date

The Mexican Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguezs in Mexico City. It will have 71 laps in a circuit with 4.304 km (2.674 mi).

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

The 18th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021, the Mexican Grand Prix will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App in the Mexican.