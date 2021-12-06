The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards will honor the best athletes and teams of the year on Tuesday, December 7, in a ceremony that will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion. Here, check out the nominees and how to watch it in the US.
The event will be held in Hollywood with several sports figures set to make an appearance. WNBA star Candace Parker, NBA player LaMelo Ball, Tampa Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and gymnast Suni Lee.
The biggest award of the night is the Sportperson of the Year, which will be revealed live for the first time. But there will be other honors, such as female and male athlete of the year and breakthrough athlete of the year.
2021 Sport Illustrated Awards: Nominees
2021 Sportperson of the Year
Emma Raducanu, tennis player
LaMelo Ball, NBA
Wander Franco, MLB
Ja'marr Chase, NFL
2021 Team of the Year
Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Sky
Tampa Bay Lightning
Best Dressed
Ashlyn Harris
Jordan Clarkson
Travis Kelce
Tyler Herro
Gamer of the Year
Kyler Murray
Neymar
Gordon Hayward
Juju Smith-Schuster
Play of the Year
Jordan Spieth, Blind Ryder Cup Flop Shot
Gonzaga’s Jalen Sugg’ final four Buzzer-Beater vs UCLA
Marshall’s Jamil Roberts OT goal title-winner
South Dakota’s tip-drill ‘hail mary’ on final play against SD State
Other honors
(Nominees TBD)
The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
Sportskid of The Year: Zaila Avant-garde (winner)
Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo
Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together
How to watch the SI Awards 2021
The SI award show will be broadcast free starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. You can also watch it on SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.