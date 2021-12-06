The 2021 Sport Illustrated Awards will take place on Tuesday, December 7. Here, check out the nominees, results, date and how to watch this SI Awards in the United States.

2021 Sport Illustrated Awards: Nominees, results and how to watch the 2021 SI Awards in the US

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards will honor the best athletes and teams of the year on Tuesday, December 7, in a ceremony that will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion. Here, check out the nominees and how to watch it in the US.

The event will be held in Hollywood with several sports figures set to make an appearance. WNBA star Candace Parker, NBA player LaMelo Ball, Tampa Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and gymnast Suni Lee.

The biggest award of the night is the Sportperson of the Year, which will be revealed live for the first time. But there will be other honors, such as female and male athlete of the year and breakthrough athlete of the year.

2021 Sport Illustrated Awards: Nominees

2021 Sportperson of the Year

Emma Raducanu, tennis player

LaMelo Ball, NBA

Wander Franco, MLB

Ja'marr Chase, NFL

2021 Team of the Year

Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Sky

Tampa Bay Lightning

Best Dressed

Ashlyn Harris

Jordan Clarkson

Travis Kelce

Tyler Herro

Gamer of the Year

Kyler Murray

Neymar

Gordon Hayward

Juju Smith-Schuster

Play of the Year

Jordan Spieth, Blind Ryder Cup Flop Shot

Gonzaga’s Jalen Sugg’ final four Buzzer-Beater vs UCLA

Marshall’s Jamil Roberts OT goal title-winner

South Dakota’s tip-drill ‘hail mary’ on final play against SD State

Other honors

(Nominees TBD)

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Sportskid of The Year: Zaila Avant-garde (winner)

Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo

Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

How to watch the SI Awards 2021

The SI award show will be broadcast free starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. You can also watch it on SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.