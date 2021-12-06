The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards will honor the best athletes and teams of the year on Tuesday, December 7, in a ceremony that will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion. Here, check out the nominees and how to watch it in the US. 

The event will be held in Hollywood with several sports figures set to make an appearance. WNBA star Candace Parker, NBA player LaMelo Ball, Tampa Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and gymnast Suni Lee.

The biggest award of the night is the Sportperson of the Year, which will be revealed live for the first time. But there will be other honors, such as female and male athlete of the year and breakthrough athlete of the year. 

2021 Sport Illustrated Awards: Nominees 

2021 Sportperson of the Year 

Emma Raducanu, tennis player 
LaMelo Ball, NBA 
Wander Franco, MLB 
Ja'marr Chase, NFL 

2021 Team of the Year 

Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Bucks 
Chicago Sky 
Tampa Bay Lightning 

Best Dressed 

Ashlyn Harris
Jordan Clarkson 
Travis Kelce 
Tyler Herro 

Gamer of the Year 

Kyler Murray 
Neymar 
Gordon Hayward 
Juju Smith-Schuster 

Play of the Year 

Jordan Spieth, Blind Ryder Cup Flop Shot 
Gonzaga’s Jalen Sugg’ final four Buzzer-Beater vs UCLA 
Marshall’s Jamil Roberts OT goal title-winner 
South Dakota’s tip-drill ‘hail mary’ on final play against SD State 

Other honors 

(Nominees TBD) 

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
Sportskid of The Year: Zaila Avant-garde (winner) 
Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo
Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

How to watch the SI Awards 2021 

The SI award show will be broadcast free starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. You can also watch it on SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.