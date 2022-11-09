The best indoor tournament of the year is here. The 2022 ATP Finals will feature the eight best players in the 2022 ATP Tour in Turin. Each point will be crucial for the win, that's why the line judges' job is essential.

The top eight best players in the ATP Tour will play against each other to decide which player will be crowned as the best of the ATP Tour in 2022. Despite, the World No.1 of the ATP, Carlos Alcaraz won't play in this tournament as well as the 2021 ATP Finals winner, Alexander Zverev, the tournament will feature many players from last year's edition.

In fact the qualified players list include Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliasime, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz. These players will be divided into two groups of four. The eight seeds are determined by the ATP Race To Turin and the ATP Doubles Team Rankings after the last ATP Tour tournament of the calendar year, according to the tournament's website.

The ATP Finals' draw will be played on Thursday, November 10. In this event the top seeded players will be placed in Group A and the second seeded player will be placed in Group B. Players or teams seeded 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, are then drawn in pairs with the first drawn placed in Group A, according to the tournament's website.

Are there line judges in the 2022 ATP Finals?

As this is the best indoor tournament of the ATP Tour, all the details must be under control. Being one of them, which and how many judges will rule each game in the tournament. Since its beginning, the tournament always has line judges on courtside to watch every game played. However, in 2020, the tournament had the Hawk-Eye Live system as their primary source for ruling as well as the chair umpire.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers resolved it was the best solution at that time. The Hawk-Eye Live system is the same technology currently used for replay reviews at other tournaments when players contest a line judge’s call. For example at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, as well as in

However, the major difference is when the system is being used, the line calling is final. There are be screens to show the close shot in order to watch it, but it won't change the final decision made by the chair umpire.