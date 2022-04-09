The third race of the 2022 Formula 1 Championship will take place on Sunday in the Australian Grand Prix. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

2022 Australian GP: Predictions, odds and how to watch the third F1 date in the US

The Formula 1 Championship will continue this week with the 2022 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Charles Leclerc took the pole position on Saturday, while Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will start second and third. Here, check out everything you need to know about this race such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

Ferrari had a bittersweet qualifying session on Saturday. While Leclerc got the pole position, the scuderia's first in Australia since Kimi Raikkonen qualified on top back in 2007, Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s race in the ninth position.

Sunday’s race seems to be another chapter in the Verstappen-Leclerc rivalry, which has been the theme of this season. The Dutchman took the prize in Saudi Arabia, while Leclerc won the opening race in Bahrain. Who will take the victory this time?

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lando Norris (McLaren) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) George Russell (Mercedes) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Alex Albon (Williams) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Nicolas Latifi (Williams) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Date

The Australian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, which takes place at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit. This Formula 1 race of the Championship takes place over 58 laps of the 5.278-kilometre

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 1.00 AM

CT: 12.00 AM

MT: 11.00 PM (Saturday)

PT: 10.00 PM (Saturday)

TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 Australian Grand Prix

The third race of the Formula One World Championship 2022 Australian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Storylines

Mercedes are in the third row on the Australian Grand Prix grid, with Lewis Hamilton fifth and George Russell sixth. On the other hand, Alex Albon has been disqualified from the results of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, after his Williams team were unable to provide the FIA with a sufficient fuel sample.

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. Ferrari’ Leclerc is the favorite to win the race with odds of 2.10, according to BetMGM. However, Max Verstappen also has odds of 2.20. Carlos Sainz has odds of 15.00 and Lewis Hamilton has odds of 17.00.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with "LEAGUE" at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Charles Leclerc 2.10 Max Verstappen 2.20 Carlos Sainz 15.00 Lewis Hamilton 17.00 Sergio Perez 34.00

*Odds by BetMGM