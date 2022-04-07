Formula 1 2022 continues at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Formula 1 2022 campaign continues its course with the third Grand Prix Race of the year at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Australian Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, in the third round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

Since its inception in 1975, the Australian Grand Prix has been a staple of the Formula One calendar, and it will continue to do so until 2025. After the Alpine rally of East Gippsland, it is Australia's second-oldest surviving motorsports event. Since its first race at Phillip Island in 1928, the Grand Prix has taken place at a total of 23 different locations.

In 1985, it was included in the Formula One World Championship as a round of the series. Due to the epidemic of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, it has been staged at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne since 1996, excluding those years. In the past, the event was hosted in Adelaide. Both Lex Davison of Australia and Michael Schumacher of Germany hold the record for most wins (four each), while both McLaren and Ferrari with 12 wins each are the track constructors' leaders.

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Date

The Australian Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. It will have 58 laps in a circuit of 5.278 km (3.280 mi).

2022 Australian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (Saturday)

PT: 10:00 PM (Saturday)

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

The third race of the Formula One World Championship 2022, the Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.